2020 runner-up Primoz Roglic quits Tour de France with injury


Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, runner-up in 2020, has quit the Tour de France because of injuries. Photo: AP
Last year’s runner-up Primoz Roglic has quit the Tour de France after a crash earlier in the week.

Slovenia’s Roglic, 31, suffered multiple bruises in a crash during the third stage and has struggled since then, losing 35 minutes on the winner in Saturday’s first stage in the Alps.

“There is no point in continuing this way,” Roglic said in a Jumbo-Visma team statement.

“Now it’s time to recover and focus on my new goals.

“I am very disappointed that I have to leave the Tour, but I have to accept it as it is. I remain optimistic and look forward.”

Spanish Vuelta winner Roglic was considered a top contender for the Tour title.


