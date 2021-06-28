Sport Anyone for tennis? Wimbledon action under way after a rainy start
Updated:

Anyone for tennis? Wimbledon action under way after a rainy start

The two-year wait for tennis at Wimbledon ended on Monday as the action finally got under way following a delayed start due to bad weather.

Fans were back at the All England Club after last year’s tournament did not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Play was due to start on the outside courts at 11am local time but more rain prompted organisers to push it back to not before 1.30pm.

Action on Court One began under the roof at 1pm, 30 minutes before Centre Court, with Aryna Sabalenka taking on Monica Niculescu.

The gates had opened half an hour earlier than normal at 10am to allow extra time for spectators to complete the necessary checks.

With Wimbledon part of the Government’s Events Research Program, fans are required to show proof of either full vaccination, a negative coronavirus test or immunity through a recent infection, while all tickets are electronic.

Capacity for the first week of the tournament is 50 per cent, rising to 100 per cent for the finals weekend.

Spectators are required to wears masks while walking around the grounds but not while seated at the courts.

Australians John Millman, Alex de Minaur, Chris O’Connell, Marc Polmans and Sam Stosur were scheduled for first-day matches.

Wimbledon
