The two-year wait for tennis at Wimbledon ended on Monday as the action finally got under way following a delayed start due to bad weather.

Fans were back at the All England Club after last year’s tournament did not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Play was due to start on the outside courts at 11am local time but more rain prompted organisers to push it back to not before 1.30pm.

An opening day on Centre Court with a difference… A special moment as we say thank you to those who have played such an important role in the response to COVID-19#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/16dW1kQ2nr — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2021

Action on Court One began under the roof at 1pm, 30 minutes before Centre Court, with Aryna Sabalenka taking on Monica Niculescu.

The gates had opened half an hour earlier than normal at 10am to allow extra time for spectators to complete the necessary checks.

With Wimbledon part of the Government’s Events Research Program, fans are required to show proof of either full vaccination, a negative coronavirus test or immunity through a recent infection, while all tickets are electronic.

First win of The Championships 2021 belongs to @SabalenkaA ✅ The No.2 seed defeats Monica Niculescu 6-1, 6-4#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/MIYHb7RaQZ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2021

Capacity for the first week of the tournament is 50 per cent, rising to 100 per cent for the finals weekend.

Spectators are required to wears masks while walking around the grounds but not while seated at the courts.

Australians John Millman, Alex de Minaur, Chris O’Connell, Marc Polmans and Sam Stosur were scheduled for first-day matches.

-AAP