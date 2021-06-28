Sport Geraint Thomas back in saddle after third-stage crash in Tour de France
Updated:

British rider Geraint Thomas speaks to his team after a crash in stage three of the Tour de France. Photo: EPA
Former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas was involved in a crash during the third stage of the three-week race.

The Ineos-Grenadiers leader fell off his bike with about 145 kilometres left in Monday’s third stage in the Brittany region.

Thomas remained on the ground for a while and looked like he would retire but ultimately went back on his bike.

Tour organisers said the peloton was riding at 43 km/h when the crash took place.

Robert Gesink, a teammate of last-year’s runner-up Primoz Roglic, also fell and was forced to abandon.

Thomas, the 2018 champion, struggled at the back of the race afterwards.

His teammate Luke Rowe waited for him and the Welsh pair lagged 2 minutes and 30 seconds behind the peloton.

Thomas was 20th overall before the start of the stage, 41 seconds behind race leader Mathieu van der Poel.

Topics:

Geraint Thomas Tour de France
