Milos Ninkovic and Ulises Davila have become the first players to share the A-League’s Johnny Warren Medal while Michelle Heyman has been named the Julie Dolan Medallist for her standout W-League comeback season.

Sydney playmaker Ninkovic is now a two-time winner, having previously received the award in 2016-17, after he and Wellington captain Davila both received 34 votes from a panel comprised of former players, technical experts, match officials and media representatives.

Davila scored seven goals and provided seven assists while Ninkovic scored four and provided another four.

Last season’s winner, Western United captain Alessandro Diamanti, finished third on 31 votes with golden boot winner Jamie Maclaren (29 votes) and Central Coast Mariners skipper Oliver Bozanic (27 votes) rounding out the top five.

For the first time ever we have joint Johnny Warren Medal winners! Congratulations Miloš Ninković and Ulises Dávila! 🏅🏅#DWAwards #ALeague pic.twitter.com/aD3VRiZDXF — A-League (@ALeague) June 23, 2021

In the W-League, Heyman came out of retirement for this season and played a crucial role in Canberra United’s return to finals football, scoring 10 goals in 12 games.

The striker won the award with 19 votes ahead of golden boot winner Emily Gielnik and breakout star Kyra Cooney-Cross, who had 17 votes apiece.

Sydney forward Cortnee Vine and Adelaide’s Emily Condon rounded out the top five with 15 votes apiece.

And the winners are…. Check out all the winners from the Dolan Warren Awards 2021 👇 📺 Watch the replay of the #DWAwards on @kayosports.https://t.co/pueKkH1Bb8 — Westfield W-League (@WLeague) June 23, 2021

Cooney-Cross, who recently made her Matildas debut, was named W-League young player of the season while Sydney FC defender Joel King won the A-League equivalent.

Recent Matildas debutant Teagan Micah (Melbourne City) won the W-League goalkeeper of the season award while Sydney’s Andrew Redmayne and Central Coast’s Mark Birighitti shared the A-League’s award.

Melbourne City coach Patrick Kisnorbo was named A-League coach of the year after winning the premiers plate in his first year at the helm, ahead of leading his team in Sunday’s grand final.

Jeff Hopkins won the W-League coach of the year award after leading Melbourne Victory to their first championship since 2013-14.

Maclaren was named captain of the PFA’s A-League team of the season, after receiving the most votes from his fellow players.

He was one of five City players in the starting XI, while Kisnorbo was named coach.

Davila was named in midfield while fellow Johnny Warren Medallist Ninkovic was listed on the bench.

Dolan Warren Awards

A-League

Johnny Warren Medal: Milos Ninkovic (Sydney FC) and Ulises Davila (Wellington)

Coach of the Year: Patrick Kisnorbo (Melbourne City)

Golden Boot: Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City – 25 goals)

Goal of the Year: Andy Keogh (Perth Glory, Round 21 v Western Sydney Wanderers)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC) and Mark Birighitti (Central Coast)

Young Footballer of the Year: Joel King (Sydney FC)

Referee of the Year: Chris Beath

W-League

Julie Dolan Medal: Michelle Heyman (Canberra United)

Coach of the Year: Jeff Hopkins (Melbourne Victory)

Golden Boot: Emily Gielnik (Brisbane Roar – 13 goals)

Goal of the Year: Lisa De Vanna (Melbourne Victory, Round 3 v Melbourne City)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Teagan Micah (Melbourne City)

Young Footballer of the Year: Kyra Cooney-Cross (Melbourne Victory)

Referee of the Year: Rebecca Durcau

PFA A-League Team of the Season

Goalkeeper: Adam Federici

Defenders: Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Ruon Tongyik, Rhyan Grant

Midfielders: Connor Metcalfe, Oliver Bozanic, Ulises Davila

Forwards: Craig Noone, Matt Derbyshire, Jamie Maclaren (c)

Substitutes: Mark Birighitti (GK), Ryan Strain, Luke Brattan, Matt Simon, Ryan McGowan, Milos Ninkovic, Jay O’Shea

Coach: Patrick Kisnorbo

-AAP