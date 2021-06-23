Sport Charlie Hunter smashes Olympic 800m qualifier to complete Australian team

Charlie Hunter smashes Olympic 800m qualifier to complete Australian team

Australia's Jess Hull claimed the women's 1500m in 4:04.01 at a meet in Oregon. Photo: AAP
Rising star Charlie Hunter has ensured Australia will have a full complement of three entrants in the men’s 800m at the Tokyo Olympics after a stunning run in the United States.

The 24-year-old Hunter clocked one minute 44.35 seconds at a meet in Oregon on Wednesday (AEST), which saw him rocket to second spot on the Australian all-time list behind Joseph Deng.

At the start of June, Australia did not have a single automatic qualifier for the men’s 800m in Tokyo.

Now there are three, with Rio Olympian Peter Bol and the evergreen Jeff Riseley also bettering the tough standard of 1:45.20.

Riseley will be contesting his fourth Olympics in Tokyo, while the US-based Hunter will make his Games debut.

Also in Oregon, Australian Jess Hull claimed a dominant victory in the women’s 1500m in 4:04.01.

Hull won by six seconds, with fellow Australian Heidi See finishing fifth with a time of 4:15.72.

-AAP

