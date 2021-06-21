Sport Jon Rahm wins US Open in thrilling finish

Jon Rahm sinks his birdie putt on the eighteenth hole during the final round of the 2021 US Open golf tournament on the South Course of the Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. Photo: AAP
Two weeks after testing positive to COVID-19, Spanish superstar Jon Rahm has won the US Open in a dramatic climax at Torrey Pines.

Rahm posted a closing four-under-par 67 to finish with a six-under 278 total and consign South African Louis Oosthuizen to his sixth major championship runner-up finish.

Rahm, the world No.3 and pre-tournament favourite, rattled in successive winding birdie putts on his last two holes to seize the clubhouse lead to rapturous applause from the galleries.

He led Oosthuizen by a shot at that stage and when the third-round co-leader found the hazard on the par-4 17th, Rahm had one hand on the trophy.

Oosthuizen needed to eagle the par-5 last hole – as he did in the third round – to force a playoff.

But he was unable to repeat the magic, leaving Rahm as the champion 15 days after being told of his COVID-19 diagnosis while holding a six-shot lead after the third round of The Memorial in Ohio.

Adam Scott carded a two-over 73 to be best of the Australians at five over, a shot ahead of Wade Ormsby (71) while Marc Leishman (77) and Matt Jones (75) finished at 12 over and 13 over respectively.

Phil Mickelson closed out his week with a 40 on the back nine for a 75, putting him at 11-over 295.

Since the last of his six runner-up finishes at Merion in 2013, he has either missed the cut or finished over par in the US Open.

