Jon Rahm wins US Open in thrilling finish

Two weeks after testing positive to COVID-19, Spanish superstar Jon Rahm has won the US Open in a dramatic climax at Torrey Pines.

Rahm posted a closing four-under-par 67 to finish with a six-under 278 total and consign South African Louis Oosthuizen to his sixth major championship runner-up finish.

Rahm, the world No.3 and pre-tournament favourite, rattled in successive winding birdie putts on his last two holes to seize the clubhouse lead to rapturous applause from the galleries.

He led Oosthuizen by a shot at that stage and when the third-round co-leader found the hazard on the par-4 17th, Rahm had one hand on the trophy.

Oosthuizen needed to eagle the par-5 last hole – as he did in the third round – to force a playoff.

But he was unable to repeat the magic, leaving Rahm as the champion 15 days after being told of his COVID-19 diagnosis while holding a six-shot lead after the third round of The Memorial in Ohio.

Adam Scott carded a two-over 73 to be best of the Australians at five over, a shot ahead of Wade Ormsby (71) while Marc Leishman (77) and Matt Jones (75) finished at 12 over and 13 over respectively.

Phil Mickelson closed out his week with a 40 on the back nine for a 75, putting him at 11-over 295.

Since the last of his six runner-up finishes at Merion in 2013, he has either missed the cut or finished over par in the US Open.