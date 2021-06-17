Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon, Tokyo Olympics

Spain’s Rafael Nadal has pulled out of Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo, saying he took the decision after consultations with his team.

“I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Nadal posted on Twitter.

“It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discussing it with my team I understand that it is the right decision.”

He later added: “The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at he maximum level of competition.

“The fact that there has only been 2 weeks between RG [Roland Garros’ and Wimbledon, didn’t make it easier on my body to recuperate after the always demanding clay court season. They have been two months of great effort and the decision I take is focused looking at the mid and long term.

“Sport [injury] prevention of any kind of excess in my body is a very important factor at this stage of my career in order to try to keep fighting for the highest level of competition and titles.

“I want to send a special message to my fans around the world, to those in the United Kingdom and Japan in particular.

“The Olympic Games always meant a lot and they were always a priority as a Sports person, I found the spirit that every sports person in the world wants to live. I personally had the chance to live 3 of them and had the honor to be the flag bearer for my country.“