The State of Origin clash between the NSW Blues and the Queensland Maroons fuels an annual feud between the two states – and their Premiers.

On Wednesday night, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk played the pre-game safe, sharing a video of Maroons fans to her Instagram ahead of Game 1.

A move the PR team of her NSW counterpart may wish they had followed, after a photo posted hours before the game became the template for a cascade of memes.

The snap shows Gladys Berejiklian from the back, dressed in her Blues scarf and beanie, holding a Coke no sugar and staring at – well, what is she staring at?

Moments after the picture appeared a storm of memes began, with social media users poking fun at the vague background, playfully answering just that question.

Ms Berejiklian was not even safe from her own deputy, with John Barilaro joining the pile-on Thursday morning.

Here are some more of our top picks.