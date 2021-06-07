Sport Dylan Alcott wins third straight French Open quad wheelchair singles title

Dylan Alcott wins third straight French Open quad wheelchair singles title

Dylan Alcott celebrates his third singles title at Roland Garros on Monday night.
Dylan Alcott has won his third consecutive French Open title in the men’s quad wheelchair singles event.

The 30-year-old Australian took out his 13th career grand slam title with a 6-4 6-2 defeat of 21-year-old Dutchman Sam Schroder.

The match was a much tougher affair than when Alcott beat Schroder 6-1 6-0 in this year’s Australian Open final.

In the opening set Alcott was made to work hard and came back from 3-1 down to take a tight set where many service games went to deuce.

He then dominated the second set to run out the match and claim the title.

“It’s incredible, J’adore Roland Garros baby,” a jubilant Alcott said as he received the trophy, mixing English with French.

He then thanked his team including his coach and brother who were in France with him before giving a shout out to his girlfriend back home in Melbourne as well as the city, which is currently in lockdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

“Where I am from in Melbourne, it’s currently in lockdown,” Alcott said.

“To my loved ones in Melbourne I hope you’re OK and sending love to everyone around the world that’s doing it tough.”

While Alcott said he was ready to grab a beer to celebrate, he then also dropped a potential bombshell hinting at a looming retirement.

“I don’t know how many more I have got left in me,” Alcott said in reference to future grand slam events.

Topics:

Dylan Alcott French Open
