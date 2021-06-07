Dylan Alcott wins third straight French Open quad wheelchair singles title

Dylan Alcott has won his third consecutive French Open title in the men’s quad wheelchair singles event.

The 30-year-old Australian took out his 13th career grand slam title with a 6-4 6-2 defeat of 21-year-old Dutchman Sam Schroder.

The match was a much tougher affair than when Alcott beat Schroder 6-1 6-0 in this year’s Australian Open final.

In the opening set Alcott was made to work hard and came back from 3-1 down to take a tight set where many service games went to deuce.

Title Town 🏆 🇦🇺@DylanAlcott picks up his third straight quad wheelchair singles crown in Paris with a 6-4, 6-2 win over 🇳🇱Sam Schroder. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/0vivf21VIY — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2021

He then dominated the second set to run out the match and claim the title.

“It’s incredible, J’adore Roland Garros baby,” a jubilant Alcott said as he received the trophy, mixing English with French.

He then thanked his team including his coach and brother who were in France with him before giving a shout out to his girlfriend back home in Melbourne as well as the city, which is currently in lockdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

“Where I am from in Melbourne, it’s currently in lockdown,” Alcott said.

“To my loved ones in Melbourne I hope you’re OK and sending love to everyone around the world that’s doing it tough.”

While Alcott said he was ready to grab a beer to celebrate, he then also dropped a potential bombshell hinting at a looming retirement.

“I don’t know how many more I have got left in me,” Alcott said in reference to future grand slam events.

–ABC