Sport Izzi Batt-Doyle, Rose Davies run 5000m Olympic qualifiers on big weekend for Australian athletes
Izzi Batt-Doyle clocked a 5000m PB in the Netherlands to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: AAP
Australia is set to have a full contingent of three contenders in the women’s 5000m at the Tokyo Olympics after breakthrough runs by rising stars Izzi Batt-Doyle and Rose Davies.

Competing on Saturday night (early Sunday AEST) in the Dutch town of Nijmegen, the 25-year-old Batt-Doyle held off the challenge of Uganda’s Esther Chebet to win in 15 minutes 04.10 seconds, smashing her personal best in the process.

The 21-year-old Davies, who won her maiden Australian 10,000m title in January, also clocked her fastest-ever time of 15:08.48 to claim fourth spot.

More importantly, the pair both dipped under the Olympic qualifying standard of 15:10.00 for the first time at the Next Generation meet.

Australian record holder Jessica Hull has already locked in her spot in the women’s 5000m for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, which begin late July.

Hull also produced an impressive run over the weekend, edging out her Canadian training partner Andrea Seccafien to win the 5000m at the Portland Track Classic in 14:57.00.

Australian Pat Tiernan stepped down in distance to set a PB of 3:38.64 in the 1500m in Portland.

-AAP

Topics:

athletics Olympic Games
