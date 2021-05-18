Sport Matildas to play world No.5 Sweden in Olympics warm-up match
Updated:

Matildas to play world No.5 Sweden in Olympics warm-up match

Tony Gustavsson says the Matildas will continue to take on strong opposition before the Olympics. Photo: AP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Australia will face a third European heavyweight in its preparations for this year’s Olympic Games, with the Matildas to play Sweden in a friendly next month.

Following their defeats to Germany and Holland in April, the Matildas will reassemble in Europe to face the reigning Olympic silver medallists at Kalmar on June 16.

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson said he remained committed to warming up for July’s Olympic tournament by taking on the world’s best teams despite the heavy losses to the Germans and Dutch.

“April provided us with a lot of insights from the matches against Germany and the Netherlands,” Gustavsson said.

“Ranked fifth in the world, in Sweden we have another top team that will challenge us with a different style and tactical setup.”

Australia will face the Swedes again in Tokyo, having been drawn in Group G alongside the 2019 World Cup bronze medallists as well as trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand and reigning world champions the United States.

‘The next phase is exciting as we will have a full squad come together,” Gustavsson said.

“This is the type of experience we need to be ready for the Olympics, so we will embrace it.”

-AAP

Topics:

Matildas Olympics
Follow Us

Trending Now

Two US Navy jets ‘collided in mid-air’ over South Texas
Popstar Ariana Grande marries in ‘tiny and intimate’ wedding
Vaccinated people could avoid lockdowns, in ‘vaccine passport’ plan
tuncurry beach
‘Unprecedented’: Surf lifesavers launch drone after fatal shark attack
joe biden
‘Make every effort’: US President Joe Biden tells Netanyahu he supports ceasefire
‘Special milestone’: Opening Ceremony uniforms a nod to our ‘rich’ Olympic history
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video