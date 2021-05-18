Australia will face a third European heavyweight in its preparations for this year’s Olympic Games, with the Matildas to play Sweden in a friendly next month.

Following their defeats to Germany and Holland in April, the Matildas will reassemble in Europe to face the reigning Olympic silver medallists at Kalmar on June 16.

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson said he remained committed to warming up for July’s Olympic tournament by taking on the world’s best teams despite the heavy losses to the Germans and Dutch.

“April provided us with a lot of insights from the matches against Germany and the Netherlands,” Gustavsson said.

Locked in 🔐 We’re ready to ramp up our preparations against @svenskfotboll in June! 🇸🇪 v 🇦🇺

📆 16 June

📍 Kalmar Arena

⏰ 2.45am (AEST) #WeAreMatildas #SWEvAUS — Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) May 18, 2021

“Ranked fifth in the world, in Sweden we have another top team that will challenge us with a different style and tactical setup.”

Australia will face the Swedes again in Tokyo, having been drawn in Group G alongside the 2019 World Cup bronze medallists as well as trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand and reigning world champions the United States.

‘The next phase is exciting as we will have a full squad come together,” Gustavsson said.

“This is the type of experience we need to be ready for the Olympics, so we will embrace it.”

-AAP