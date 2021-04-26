World No.1 Ash Barty celebrates birthday weekend with Stuttgart win

World No.1 Ash Barty has celebrated her birthday weekend by winning the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart with a third consecutive comeback victory in the final against Aryna Sabalenka.

Australia’s world No.1, who turned 25 on Saturday, produced another performance full of skill and resilience to dismantle the Belarusian’s power game and win 3-6 6-0 6-3 in one hour 47 minutes to lift her third title of the year.

For the third day running after similar come-from-behind wins over Karolina Pliskova and Elina Svitolina, the Queenslander had to dig deep on Sunday after dropping the first set before demonstrating to the full why she’s the world’s best player.

She's done it AGAIN 🏆 World No.1 🇦🇺 @ashbarty comes from a set down for the third match in a row to clinch her third WTA title of 2021!#PorscheTennis pic.twitter.com/UT1KJzwTVL — wta (@WTA) April 25, 2021

Sabalenka, who needed a medical timeout at the end of a second-set drubbing, was in tears at one of the changeovers in the deciding final set, struggling both with a heavily-strapped right thigh and with Barty’s supreme all-court game.

It was the start of a potentially huge afternoon for Barty, who was also playing in the doubles final with her American partner Jennifer Brady later on Sunday.

-AAP