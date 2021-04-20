Brianna Davey, Kiara Bowers share AFLW best and fairest

For the first time in AFLW history, the two best players in the competition couldn’t be split with Collingwood co-captain Brianna Davey and Fremantle star Kiara Bowers tying for the league’s best and fairest with 15 votes apiece.

Davey didn’t poll in Round 1 but then polled the maximum three votes in every game between Rounds 2 and 6, while Bowers polled consistently and landed a vote in Round 9 to force the tie.

“To be honest I wasn’t (expecting it). It’s very overwhelming, and quite emotional. I’m just stoked – so very happy,” Davey told reporters on Tuesday night.

“Kiara’s been an absolute force in this comp and she has been for years.

For the first time in AFLW history we had joint winners of the AFLW Best and Fairest award 🏅 Congratulations once again to Brianna and Kiara 👏#AFLWAwards | #AFLWhttps://t.co/2WhJpdJwxJ — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) April 20, 2021

“Injuries plagued her (in the past) and I (have had injuries) as well so I can relate.

“… It’s an honour to be able to wear a medal like this and alongside a player like her is the cherry on top.”

Early leader and Western Bulldogs captain Ellie Blackburn and GWS young gun Alyce Parker had 14 votes apiece, while Melbourne gun Karen Paxman finished on 13.

Davey, 26, was named captain of the All-Australian team earlier in the night, recognising a season where she averaged 23.1 disposals and booted six goals.

Six players were named All-Australian for the first time: Collingwood duo Roby Schleicher and Brittany Bonnici, Fremantle’s Janelle Cuthbertson, St Kilda’s Georgia Patrikios, Richmond captain Katie Brennan and Carlton ruck Breann Moody.

Here it is! Congratulations to all the players selected in the 2021 AFLW All-Australian team led by Brianna Davey and Kiara Bowers 👏#AFLWAwards pic.twitter.com/AJ8QFFrAtW — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) April 20, 2021

North Melbourne captain Emma Kearney and Melbourne stalwart Karen Paxman became the only two players to have been named All-Australian in all five seasons of the AFLW competition.

Five other players retained their spots from the 21 players named in the 2020 AFL Women’s All Australian Team – Sarah Allan (Adelaide Crows), Kate Lutkins (Brisbane Lions), Kiara Bowers (Fremantle), Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne) and Alyce Parker (GWS).

Competition leading goalkicker Darcy Vescio was named on the interchange, with Erin Phillips and Chloe Molloy preferred in the forward line.

So just which Courtney Hodder stunner has won her the 2021 @rebelsport AFLW Goal of the Year? 🤔 This one 👇#AFLWAwards | #AFLW pic.twitter.com/ED1J2FTEEY — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) April 20, 2021

Meanwhile Bowers was named vice-captain after averaging 21.2 disposals and 10.3 tackles per game.

The Docker came close to being ineligible for the award after she was suspended for a dangerous tackle on Melbourne’s Eden Zanker but had her one-match ban overturned at the AFL tribunal.

The 29-year-old’s story is also one of resilience.

Bowers was one of Fremantle’s first signings but missed the first two AFLW seasons through knee injuries before coming to the fore, finishing second behind Maddison Prespakis in last year’s best and fairest.

“To Freo, the club, obviously, you got me in and then I didn’t play for two years,” Bowers said.

“You could’ve flicked me off pretty easy but you stuck with me and then you knew that I was going to be an alright player – so I appreciate all the time and effort you guys put into me.”

Last week, Davey won the AFL Players Association most valuable player award with Bowers runner-up, while Bowers claimed the AFL Coaches Association champion player of the year award in March.

Earlier in the night, Melbourne young gun Tyla Hanks was named the 2021 AFLW Rising Star.

Hanks won the award with 48 votes, ahead of Richmond’s Ellie McKenzie (32), West Coast’s Mikayla Bowen (22), St Kilda’s Tyanna Smith (19) and Brisbane’s Nat Grider (10).

We can't wait to see more of this for many years to come 🙌 The 2021 NAB AFLW Rising Star, Tyla Hanks 🌟 Full details and top five: https://t.co/BRXGbJ7LsO#AFLWAwards | #AFLW pic.twitter.com/d3MwkPA2z6 — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) April 20, 2021

-AAP