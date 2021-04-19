Tottenham Hotspur sacks ‘Special One’ manager Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has been sacked as manager of Tottenham Hotspur after a poor run of form.

A 2-2 draw on Friday against Everton left Tottenham, Champions League finalists in 2019, in seventh place in the English Premier League and unlikely to reach the top four.

Mourinho took charge in November 2019, replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

A statement from Tottenham read: “The club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.

“Ryan Mason will take first-team training today and a further update will follow in due course.”

Tottenham faces a League Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday.

The London club is among 12 that shocked the football world on Monday by announcing the formation of a breakaway European Super League.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said on the club’s official website: “Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club.

“Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic.

“On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged.

“He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”