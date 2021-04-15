Queensland on front foot in Shield final after dismissing NSW for 143

Queensland holds the upper hand after the Bulls attack ripped through NSW on day one of the Sheffield Shield final in Brisbane.

At stumps on Thursday, Queensland is 1-58 after hosts dismissed the Blues for 143.

Queensland opener Bryce Street was not out 14 while Test No.3 Marnus Labuschagne was unbeaten on 23.

After NSW won the toss, all-rounder Michael Neser made quick work of the visitors by claiming 5-27 at Allan Border Field.

New-ball partner Jack Wildermuth chimed in with 4-21 as NSW never got going with the bat.

After resuming at 2-54 at lunch, NSW lost 6-47 including skipper Kurtis Patterson for 43 in the middle session.

At one stage NSW lost 3-8 including Mitchell Starc (four) and Sean Abbott (23) in consecutive balls off Wildermuth.

Neser mopped up the tail in the final session to claim his fifth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

You know that we love Marnus' 'no runs', leaves and other mannerisms! Just before the season is all over, another compilation of what he offered us today 🕺#SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/1EYPJrnO6O — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 15, 2021

IPL duties have ensured NSW is without Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, David Warner and Moises Henriques, but Brisbane will still host a Shield final boasting 14 players with international experience.

Queensland is undefeated in its past three clashes at the venue and will be quietly confident of securing Shield title No.9 and its first since 2017-18.

However, that will be easier said than done against a quality NSW outfit eyeing off the domestic double after claiming the one-day Cup on Sunday.

The Blues are gunning for their first back-to-back Shield titles since 1993-94 and a record 48th overall crown.

NSW has lost just one of its past 13 games against Queensland, in March 2018.

The final will be decided by the bonus-points system used during the regular season if there is a draw.

-AAP