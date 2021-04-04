Sport French Open tennis in doubt again for May 23 start
Updated:

French Open tennis in doubt again for May 23 start

Iga Swiatek kisses the cup of her dreams after winning the 2020 French Open. Photo: WTA/Twitter
French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu says it’s possible the French Open could be postponed for the second year amid the COVID-19 crisis.

France entered a third nationwide lockdown on Saturday to contain the coronavirus spread, although professional sports have largely been spared.

An exception is cycling’s Paris-Roubaix one-day race, which has been postponed from its original April 11 slot.

The French Open, which last year was postponed by four months and took place in front of limited crowds, is due to start this year on May 23.

“We are in discussion with them (the French Tennis Federation, which organises the event) to see if we should change the date to coincide with a possible resumption of all sports and major events,” Ms Maracineanu told France Info radio late on Saturday.

“Today, although high-level sport has been preserved, we try to limit the risks of clusters, of spreading the virus within professional sports.”

President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he was expecting to reopen the country in mid-May.

The director-general of the French Tennis Federation, Gilles Moreton, said earlier this week that he could not imagine the grand slam tournament being cancelled.

Topics:

Coronavirus French Open
