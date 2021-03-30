Sport FIFA to reveal 2023 Women’s World Cup host cities
Updated:

Matildas captain Sam Kerr in Perth in June after Australia and New Zealand won the right to co-host the 2023 Women's World Cup. Photo: AAP
Thursday looms as D-day for the Australian cities vying to host FIFA’s 2023 Women’s World Cup matches.

Australia and New Zealand will jointly host the first 32-nation showpiece event for women’s soccer.

“Thursday’s announcement represents a major milestone on the road to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023,” said Football Australia CEO James Johnson.

“Regardless of which cities and stadiums are ultimately selected, Football Australia is committed to ensuring that the tournament reaches fans in every corner and community of the country and leaves a legacy for future generations of Australians to enjoy.

“Through promotional and legacy events, fan festivals, community activities and pre-tournament matches, alongside FIFA and together with our counterparts in New Zealand, we will deliver a tournament that embodies our passion for football, unites the nation, and leaves a profound and enduring legacy for football in Australia.”

Nine stadiums were used in France for the 2019 World Cup but with a record number of matches to be played in 2023, Johnson said they were hopeful of having a strong presence in the final selection.

The announcement of the host cities and stadiums will be made by FIFA early Thursday morning (AEDT).

FIFA are also yet to confirm details of other locations, such as team training bases across the country which will be heavily involved in the tournament.

Candidate cities

Adelaide – Hindmarsh Stadium

Auckland – Eden Park

Brisbane – Brisbane Stadium

Christchurch – Christchurch Stadium

Dunedin – Dunedin Stadium

Hamilton – Waikato Stadium

Launceston – York Park

Melbourne – Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Newcastle – Newcastle Stadium

Perth – Perth Rectangular Stadium

Sydney – Stadium Australia and Sydney Football Stadium

Wellington – Wellington Stadium.

