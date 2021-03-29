Sport Norwegian ski jumper Daniel Andre Tande ‘awake’ after horrific crash

Norwegian ski jumper Daniel Andre Tande ‘awake’ after horrific crash

Daniel Andre Tande crashes during the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup Flying Hill Individual competition in Planica. Photo: Sipa USA
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Norwegian ski jumper Daniel Andre Tande is “awake and breathing on his own” after coming out of an artificial coma, the country’s ski federation says.

Tande suffered a heavy crash on the flying hill in Slovenia’s Planica last week and but has been gradually woken up and early on Monday he was taken off the respirator, the federation said.

The 27-year-old athlete remains at the University Hospital in the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana.

The Norwegian ski jumping team’s physician Guri Ranum Ekas said Tande had been able to talk to members of his family.

Tande was flown to hospital after his crash on Thursday.

He was diagnosed with a fractured collarbone and punctured lung.

His coach said on Saturday that initial medical tests did not reveal any damage to the brain or neck and it is hoped Tande will make a full recovery.

Topics:

Daniel Andre Tande
Follow Us

Trending Now

nathan-baggaley-court
‘Staring men’ banned from cocaine trial
suez canal
The boat is afloat! Skyscraper-sized container ship ‘partially refloated’ in Suez Canal
bee box
Smart hives trial to protect Victoria bees
scott morrison
Michaelia Cash new attorney-general as embattled ministers get new cabinet roles
coronavirus
Brisbane’s sudden lockdown sparks national scramble
British PM urges caution as lockdowns eased
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video