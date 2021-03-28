Week one of AFLW knockout finals locked in for Melbourne

The AFLW finals will start with a pair of knockout games in Melbourne on Saturday.

Melbourne’s clash with Fremantle at Casey Fields will start at 1.05pm AEDT, while Collingwood’s match against North Melbourne will begin at Victoria Park at 3.10pm AEDT.

Minor premiers Adelaide and second-placed Brisbane will host preliminary finals in week two of the post-season action.

The league is yet to reveal details for the preliminary finals as it continues to closely follow developments in Brisbane’s COVID-19 outbreak.

“We remain committed to completing the 2021 … AFLW season and awarding a premier,” AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said in a statement.

“While the ongoing pandemic continues to impact us all, the health and welfare of our players and the wider community remains the priority.

“We will deliver the finals series in a safe manner anchored in the advice of respective governments, public health officials and medical experts.

“The 2021 AFL women’s competition has been the best season yet and this finals series shapes up to be an extremely competitive one, where any of the top six teams can win.”

The 2020 AFLW season was halted mid-finals because of the coronavirus pandemic, with no premiership cup awarded.

AFLW Finals

WEEK ONE

Saturday, April 3

Melbourne v Fremantle, Casey Fields at 1.05pm AEDT

Collingwood v North Melbourne, Victoria Park at 3.10pm AEDT

WEEK TWO

Adelaide v Melbourne/Fremantle

Brisbane v Collingwood/North Melbourne.