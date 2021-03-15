Sport No spectators for start of Tokyo Olympics torch relay

No spectators for start of Tokyo Olympics torch relay

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Spectators have been barred from the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay to be held later this month due to persistent concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 25, the Tokyo Olympic organising committee will kick off the torch relay of the postponed Games at the J-Village football training centre near the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, the site of Japan’s worst nuclear accident 10 years ago.

However, the opening ceremony and the first section of the 121-day relay “will not be open to the public”, organisers said.

The ceremony will be broadcast live via a Tokyo 2020 official channel, while the relay will also be streamed live by public broadcaster NHK.

The Olympic flame will be carried in turns by about 10,000 torchbearers across the nation’s 47 prefectures.

The relay ends at the July 23 opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games which were delayed 12 months due to the global pandemic.

Organisers say they are “committed to ensuring the safety and security” of the torch relay by taking countermeasures to prevent the spread of any infections among spectators, locals, participants and staff members.

Topics:

Olympics Tokyo torch relay
Follow Us

Trending Now

World famous backflip: Matildas Sam Kerr scores hat-trick as Chelsea lift Cup
george charlotte coronavirus video
‘Papa is missing you’: Young royals’ touching tribute to ‘Granny Diana’
Beyonce Megan thee stallion
From Taylor to Beyoncé: Winners and record-breakers of the Grammys
hotel quarantine covid
No more cases in NSW following hotel guard’s virus infection
daniel andrews
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews discharged to start home rehabilitation after spinal injury
toolbox murders
Trio jailed for life over Queensland’s ‘toolbox murders’
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video