Updated:

Daniil Medvedev celebrates his Open 13 Provence title win against Pierre-Hugues Herbert in Marseille, France on Sunday. Photo: PA
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev was confirmed as second in the men’s tennis world rankings by the governing ATP on Monday, becoming the highest rated player outside of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray in 15 years.

Medvedev was already set to overhaul Nadal in pursuit of leader Djokovic before he won his 10th career title in Marseille on Sunday.

“I am really happy,” he said.

“I knew that I would become No.2 … [but] it is always better when you step up the rankings when you do something great.

“It is great for the self-esteem that just before becoming No.2 on Monday, I win a tournament.”

Medvedev trails Djokovic, to whom he lost in the Australian Open final last month, by more than 2000 points with no end in sight to the Serb’s reign as No.1.

Australian Lleyton Hewitt was No.2 in July 2005 before the top spots became the exclusive preserve of four men until now.

Nadal fell to third in the only change inside the top 10.

