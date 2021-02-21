Sport NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller will not be offered ARLC board appointment
Updated:

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller will not be offered ARLC board appointment

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller will not take a role on the ARLC board. Photo: AAP
NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller will not be considered for the board of the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC).

The commissioner was touted for the role by ARLC chairman Peter V’landys, and had the endorsement of rugby league commentator Phil Gould.

But some eyebrows were raised, with suggestions Commissioner Fuller would ultimately have a conflict of interest if a player found himself in an incident that involved police.

Commissioner Fuller and the ARLC on Sunday that it would not be appropriate for the commissioner to take the board role while still the head of NSW Police.

In a statement, the ARLC said legal advice dictated its decision to not appoint Commissioner Fuller.

“This afternoon a discussion was held between Australian Rugby League Commission and the NSW government,” the statement read.

“Based on legal advice, both parties agreed that it was not legally possible to appoint Michael Fuller to the ARLC while he is the Commissioner of NSW Police.

“The ARLC is disappointed that Commissioner Fuller will not be able to join the commission given the skills, experience and value he would have brought to the game.

“However, the commission respects and understands the NSW government’s advice on the matter.”

The vacancy on the board will be filled at a later date, the ARLC said.

Topics:

Mick Fuller
