Wayne Bennett has relinquished the Queensland men’s State of Origin head coaching role to concentrate on South Sydney’s 2021 NRL premiership campaign.

Bennett took on the role in October when Kevin Walters stepped down following his appointment as Brisbane Broncos coach.

The Maroons were considered underdogs against two-time defending champion New South Wales, but secured a 2-1 series victory with a famous win in Origin III at Lang Park in November.

“We understand the decision Wayne has made in his last year of his contract with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, as he’s eager to concentrate his efforts on them because they’ve been so close [to an NRL premiership],” Queensland Rugby League managing director Robert Moore said in a statement on Thursday.

“With Wayne’s decision, we’ve now moved to a process to consider the next appointment and we anticipate that process will be completed early this year.”

Moore said the Maroons owed a lot to Bennett.

“We were really grateful that Wayne made himself available to help us out last year,” he said.