Injury-riddled India mull Pant’s best fit as third test hangs in the balance

Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon have claimed two crucial wickets to put Australia back on top of an enthralling third Test against India.

The visitors went to tea at 5-280 on the final day, still needing 127 more to pull off what would be the third highest successful Test run chase of all time in 407.

But as a classic Test match finish appeared likely at lunch, India’s best chance of avoiding going 2-1 down in the series with one to play could now be a draw at the SCG.

Working in their favour is that Ravindra Jadeja is padded up to bat as one of the five remaining wickets, after suffering a dislocated thumb during the Test.

A brilliant 148-run stand between Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara threatened to set up an epic finish.

Nursing an injured elbow, Pant scored a rearguard 97 from 118 balls after India lost captain Ajinkya Rahane to Lyon in the second over of the day.

The aggressive wicketkeeper-batsman hit three sixes and 12 other boundaries in his knock, regularly taking Lyon on down the ground.

At one stage he hit the tweaker for a six inside out over cover, before clearing Pat Cummins and the rope at long on the next ball.

And for a moment, Australia must have seen flashes of Ben Stokes at Headingley in 2019.

But in an instant the match turned again.

Eying his third Test century, Pant again attempted to take Lyon (2-101) down the ground but this time only succeeded in miscuing to Pat Cummins at gully.

Shattered, he took a long time to walk from the field, largely taking India’s hopes of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney with him.

Hazlewood (2-26) landed another blow before before tea, with a ball that seamed away from Pujara and took his off stump on 77.

Pujara himself had just increased his own scoring before departing, with Hanuma Vihari at the other end battling a hamstring injury and his own poor form.

But in the 7.4 overs following before tea, India scored just eight runs as Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin shut up shop.

At least 36 overs still remain in the day.

Team selection ahead of fourth Test at the Gabba

Ricky Ponting, sitting alongside Gavaskar in the Seven commentary box, suggested there would be plenty of debate among the tourists about their XI for the Gabba Test.

“Jadeja is going to go out,” Ponting said.

“Do they need five bowlers in Brisbane? Can they get through with the three quicks and one offspinner?

“If they did that, they could bring Saha in for Jadeja and leave the batting the same.

“Or do they keep going with Pant (as keeper) and try and strengthen their top order batting?

“They will probably need extra batting, to be honest, at the Gabba.”

Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw, who have both been axed during this series, are the only reserve batsmen left in India’s squad.

-AAP