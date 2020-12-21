Sport Aussie women go head-to-head in Hawaii

Tyler Wright has made a comeback to surfing after a bout of 'post viral' illness. Photo: AAP
Australian pair Tyler Wright and Sally Fitzgibbons will go head-to-head for a spot in the finals when the World Surf League season opener resumes in Hawaii.

Organisers have given the go-ahead for the Maui Pro to resume at the Banzai Pipeline on Monday, the first time a women’s tour event has been held at the iconic break.

The Maui Pro has been on hold since a shark attack near Honolua Bay earlier this month, forcing the event to be moved to Pipeline.

On top of the world: Sally Fitzgibbons after winning in Rio last year. Photo: Getty

The competition will resume with America’s Sage Erickson and Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb in the last quarter-final before Wright and Fitzgibbons battle it out in the first semi-final.

“This is a huge day for the women,” WSL vice-president of tours and competition Jessi Miley-Dyer said.

“To be here at Pipeline, the biggest stage in Hawaii and one of the biggest stages in the world of surfing is a huge honour.

“I know the women are really excited to compete here today, and hopefully, we put on a great show.

“It’s a huge moment for the women’s championship tour.”

Competition has already got underway at Pipeline with the men’s round of 16, with the men’s and women’s event winner to be crowned on Monday.

-AAP

