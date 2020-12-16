Sport Table tennis match fix prompts NSW charges
Updated:

Table tennis match fix prompts NSW charges

A Newcastle man has been charged after allegedly placing bets on European table tennis matches that he knew were fixed. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A Newcastle man has been charged after placing bets on fixed European table tennis matches and netting himself $500,000.

Police say the 40-year-old Broadmeadow man participated in a transnational gambling syndicate, and placing bets on matches in Europe he knew were fixed.

Police raided nine homes across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens early on Wednesday, seizing documents and electronic devices.

During the searches, strike force detectives seized $12,000 cash, documentation and electronic devices.

The Broadmeadow man was taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged.

The man was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court on January 28.

-AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

‘Damning’: Why school banking programs ‘failed’ ASIC’s financial literacy test
Get the popcorn! Garry Linnell is having a lend of Hollywood genius
NSW airport transport driver tests positive for COVID
Donald Trump is about to pull out a final wild card to fight the US election
mitch mcconnell joe biden
Top Republican delivers knockout blow to Trump
People are seen in long queues outside the Centrelink office in Southport on the Gold Coast, Monday, March 23, 2020. Centrelink offices around Australia have been inundated with people attempting to register for JobSeeker.
More Australians receive unemployment payments than you think
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video