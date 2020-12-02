India avoids ODI clean sweep with 13-run win in Canberra

Australia’s shot at a rare series clean sweep of India were killed off in the final overs as they fell short by 13 runs in the third one-day international in Canberra.

Glenn Maxwell put the hosts in a position to win Wednesday’s game with a dominant 59 from 38 balls, but his dismissal in the 45th over triggered the beginning of the end for Australia, which lost 4-21 to be all out for 289.

Its effort was in deep contrast to that of India, which smashed 84 runs from the same five-and-a-half over period in its innings.

With it went Australia’s chances of its first series whitewash over India since 1999-2000, as the tourists take some confidence into the Twenty20 series starting on Friday.

After Aaron Finch helped kickstart Australia’s pursuit of India’s 5-302 with 75 of his own, Maxwell looked to have it in the bag for Australia.

The Victorian’s knock included four big sixes, after he’d already struck 108 runs from just 48 balls in the first two games of the series.

He launched two of those off Ravindra Jadeja in as many balls, including one he pulled 108 metres to land on the roof of the Bob Hawke Stand.

On another occasion he punished Kuldeep Yadav with a ridiculous 100-metre reverse sweep into the crowd.

But when he was the seventh man out, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah (2-43), the game turned drastically with the hosts still needing 35 from 33.

Jadeja clears the rope – and these two have put on 100+ now! Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/L7AjidJPm9 pic.twitter.com/ijwKEZz37d — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 2, 2020

Australia managed no more boundaries from that point as Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa all fell.

Bumrah meanwhile finally had the Kookaburra singing again for India, in a dangerous opening spell that was unlucky to go without a wicket.

He had Finch dropped at first slip on 22 and grassed a tough chance from him off his own bowling on 27, while Marnus Labuschagne fell for seven at the other end.

Steve Smith had his first failure of the summer, caught down legside for seven by Shardul Thakur (3-51) while debutant Cameron Green showed plenty of promise with his 21.

Shardul's got another wicket and he gives Henriques the stink eye on the way out too 😠 Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/L7AjidJPm9 pic.twitter.com/uBpXyJH97E — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 2, 2020

The wicket of Alex Carey also proved crucial, run out for 38 which ended a 52-run stand with Maxwell as they looked to steady the ship.

But ultimately Hardik Pandya and Jadeja’s big hitting at the end of India’s innings proved crucial.

After the tourists looked set for a mediocre total, Pandya finished with an unbeaten 92 from 76 deliveries, while Jadeja hit three sixes in his 66 from 50 balls.

Player of the Match for the third ODI is Hardik Pandya for his 92 not out #AUSvIND — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 2, 2020

Abbott (1-84) copped most of the punishment and went for 32 runs in one eight-ball stretch as Australia missed Pat Cummins (rested) and Mitchell Starc (side).

Josh Hazlewood (1-66) had earlier got master batsman Virat Kohli’s wicket for a fifth time in as many battles with him, with the Indian megastar falling caught behind for 63.

Highly-touted 21-year-old Green bowled well but had a tough initiation to international cricket with figures of 0-27 from four overs.

-AAP