‘Subject to change’, Diamond League aims for full 2021 athletics season

The Diamond League series for elite athletics has published a full calendar of 14 meetings for next year culminating in a Zurich finale after the coronavirus pandemic severely cut the program in 2020.

“The calendar is strictly provisional at this stage and remains subject to changes depending on the global health situation in 2021,” a statement said.

“The Wanda Diamond League, World Athletics and meeting organisers continue to monitor the situation and remain committed to delivering high-quality competitions while prioritising the health and safety of athletes and fans.”

Rabat in Morocco will host the season opener on May 23, while the London event on July 13 is the last before a month-long break for the rearranged Tokyo Olympic Games.

Shanghai is the venue for the August 14 resumption which runs through to the September 8-9 finals in Zurich.

The 2020 Diamond League season consisted of eight modified events largely behind closed doors amid the global pandemic.

DIAMOND LEAGUE SCHEDULE FOR 2021

May 23 – Rabat, Morocco

May 28 – Doha, Qatar

June 4 – Rome, Italy

June 10 – Oslo, Norway

July 4 – Stockholm, Sweden

July 9 – Monaco, Monaco

July 13 – London, Britain

August 14 – Shanghai, China

August 21 – Eugene, United States,

August 22 – TBC, China

August 26 – Lausanne, Switzerland

August 28 – Paris, France

September 3 – Brussels, Belgium

September 8-9 – Zurich, Switzerland