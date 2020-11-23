Sport Manly Sea Eagles mourn passing of Keith Titmuss, aged 20
Updated:

Manly Sea Eagles mourn passing of Keith Titmuss, aged 20

Keith Titmuss was a member of the Sea Eagles' full-time squad. Photo: Twitter/Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
Manly Sea Eagles player Keith Titmuss has died, with the club saying he fell ill following a training session in Narrabeen on Monday.

The Sea Eagles released a statement on Monday evening saying Titmuss was transported by ambulance to nearby Northern Beaches Hospital, before being transferred to Royal North Shore Hospital.

The 20-year-old died a short time later.

Titmuss was a member of Manly’s full-time NRL squad.

“We are all devastated by this news,” Sea Eagles NRL coach Des Hasler said in a statement.

“Keith was a very popular character amongst the playing group. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten by the Sea Eagles.”

Sea Eagles chief executive Stephen Humphreys said the club had offered support to Titmuss’s family and friends.

He said the club had also reached out to his teammates.

“We are working with the NRL’s wellbeing team to offer support and counselling to our playing group and staff,” he said.

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said the league was greatly saddened by Titmuss’s death.

“This is a tragic day for rugby league,” he said.

“The game has lost a promising young player with the world at his feet. Keith had made it into Manly’s Top 30 for the 2021 season after coming through the club’s junior ranks.

“We will make sure Keith’s family, the club and our players receive every support they need from the game.

“We are one family and today we have lost a member of that family.”

The Sea Eagles described Titmuss as a “very promising forward”.

Titmuss was a Sea Eagles junior and scored the match-winning try in the club’s under-20s grand final victory in 2017.

