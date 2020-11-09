Former Australia netball coach Lisa Alexander says she was told she needed to “get more experience” to be considered for the North Melbourne AFL head coaching position after applying for the role.

Alexander, whose Diamonds contract was not renewed earlier in 2020 after nine years in the job, applied for the vacancy at the Kangaroos created by the recent departure of Rhyce Shaw.

Despite her high-performance credentials, Alexander has not had any formal elite involvement in AFL, which the Kangaroos were looking for in a senior coach.

She said the club did not give her an interview, but it provided feedback on her application.

“It was a thanks, but no thanks,” Alexander said.

“I was told I need to get more experience.”

Alexander, who was in charge of the Diamonds in 102 Tests with an 81 per cent success rate, said she would look at working as an assistant coach at an AFL club.

She said she might also consider applying for a director of coaching role with the aim of becoming the first female coach of an AFL team.

Alexander was told in March her Diamonds contract would not be extended, with the failure to secure the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal and the 2019 Netball World Cup title contributing to that decision.

She said she had not entirely turned her back on netball, with Queensland Firebirds and Collingwood Magpies both yet to name their coaches for the 2021 season.

Alexander took over from Norma Plummer as Diamonds coach in the wake of Australia’s 2011 World Cup victory.

She helped the Diamonds defend their world title on home soil in 2015 and coached them to the gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games a year earlier.

