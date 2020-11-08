Queensland ready for Nathan Brown’s niggle tactics in Origin II

Queensland’s Cameron Munster is warning his teammates to avoid getting caught up Nathan Brown’s niggle tactics in Game II of the State of Origin series.

The Parramatta lock has been named to make his debut off the bench for NSW as a replacement for injured Cameron Murray and is already promising to bring his trademark aggression into the game.

Munster says there’ll be no surprises when Brown gets on the field and the challenge for the Maroons will be standing their ground while not losing their focus.

“He’s an aggressive player and I really admire that about him and he’s really good with his feet and really good with his ball skills,” Munster said.

“He’s obviously going to bring a lot of leg speed and a lot of aggression, especially in attack.

“We’ve just got to weather that storm and make sure we’re ready for it. We know it’s coming.

“He’s one of those blokes that will get under your skin and he thrives off that.

“When he does that to you he knows he’s got you in his pocket and he can really pull your pants down.

“We need to be making sure that we don’t let him get under our skin and just play our game plan.”

Munster will also be facing a new direct opponent with Luke Keary axed by Blues’ coach Brad Fittler and Cody Walker to start in the No.6 jersey.

Munster knows Walker well having played alongside him in the Queensland Cup at Easts Tigers.

He says the South Sydney five-eighth will have to be watched like a hawk throughout the game by the Maroons’ defensive line.

“Things that he can do, that you think he can’t do, that’s when you’ve got to worry about him,” the Melbourne Storm star said.

“He’s just got that little weave on him that most people don’t have. He’s just a real instinctive player and he plays what he what he sees in front of him.

“I know on Wednesday night that we need to make sure that everyone’s alert when he’s around the ball.”

-AAP