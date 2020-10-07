21 not out: Aussie women overcome New Zealand to equal ODI record

The absence of injured captain Meg Lanning has not stopped the Australian women’s cricket team clinching a record-equalling 21 straight one-day international victories in convincing fashion.

Australia entered the record books with a 232-run game three win over New Zealand in Brisbane on Wednesday that completed a series whitewash in the trans-Tasman Rose Bowl ODI series.

Despite being without inspirational batter Lanning, Australia equalled the world mark of 21 consecutive victories set by Ricky Ponting’s Australian side in 2003.

It also marked Australia’s biggest ODI win over the White Ferns.

Creating history! This team is something special 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/b5iokXABqa — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) October 7, 2020

After being sent in, stand-in skipper Rachael Haynes (96 off 104 balls) and fellow opener Alyssa Healy (87 off 87) helped steer Australia to a daunting 5-325 at Allan Border Field.

The White Ferns were bowled out for 93 in 27 overs as Australia marched to its ninth straight win over the visitors.

New Zealand was asked to pull off a record run chase after the hosts posted their highest ODI total against the White Ferns, their second biggest on Australian soil and fourth best overall.

Instead, the White Ferns slumped to their ninth lowest total in ODI history and worst since they were dismissed for 80 by India in 1982.

The Aussie vice-captain was striking them oh so cleanly at AB Field! pic.twitter.com/MRS5urzm1E — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) October 7, 2020

Australia had big shoes to fill without Lanning, who had not been dismissed this series after scores of 62 not out and an unbeaten 101.

Lanning suffered a hamstring tweak compiling her game two century on Monday.

“It is a slight strain. I took one of Rachael Haynes’ quick singles and didn’t come out of it too good,” Lanning said.

“It’s nothing too serious. Hopefully I will be back fairly soon.”

Haynes stepped up in Lanning’s absence, enjoying a chance on 81 in her 14th ODI half-century.

She hit 10 fours and two sixes to just fall short of her second ODI ton.

Haynes shared a 144-run opening stand with Alyssa Healy who hit 13 fours and a six.

Healy notched her highest ODI score against the White Ferns after being dropped on 61 and 67.

New Zealand leg-spinner Amelia Kerr took 3-50 off 10 overs.

-AAP