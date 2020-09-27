Aussie spinners overcome New Zealand to secure 10th consecutive T20 series win

Australia has leaned more heavily on spin than ever before in a Twenty20 international to cruise to a 2-0 series win – its 10th straight in the format – against New Zealand in Brisbane on Sunday.

The hosts bowled a record 13 overs of spin on a slow Allan Border Field wicket, with Georgia Wareham (3-26) and Sophie Molineux (2-17) proving too tricky as they notched a 13th-straight win in all formats against the Kiwis.

Delissa Kimmince (3-21) then cleaned up the tail before Australia chased down the 129-run target with eight wickets and 20 balls to spare.

Alyssa Healy (33 off 17) and Beth Mooney (24 from 21) started the chase brightly, before Rachael Haynes (40 from 31) and Meg Lanning (26 off 32) saw them home.

The win followed a more competitive 17-run victory on Saturday against the tourists in what is the first international cricket to be played in the country since March.

It wasn’t the only record broken, with wicketkeeper Healy (92) moving ahead of Indian great MS Dhoni (91) for dismissals in the format.

Healy’s clean, quick hands caught Devine’s foot in the air during Saturday’s win and, after a lengthy third umpire review on Sunday, she added Amy Satterthwaite to her tally.

Downplaying her feats, Healy said the side’s depth and skills were to thank for the short-form dominance.

But she admitted they had developed a mental toughness to help in tight situations too.

“We pride ourselves on knowing how to win with our backs against the wall and we showed that yesterday,” she said.

“I guess that’s some sort of psychological edge, but our skills are fantastic at the minute and we’re really backing our ability so I guess it’s a nice mix.”

Like Devine on Saturday, Satterthwaite (30 off 25) loomed as key to New Zealand’s innings.

But her promising innings was cut short after a lengthy review finally deemed that her foot hadn’t shuffled back behind the crease in time.

Lauren Down was then given out caught behind, despite a weak appeal from behind the stumps, compounding New Zealand frustrations in a series that does not feature decision review system technology.

New Zealand captain Devine admitted her side was well off the pace, but not mentally shot.

“If you’re intimidated by teams you may as well not walk on the park,” Devine said.

“We’ve got nothing to lose. They’re the world champs and we can go out there with a sense of freedom.

“Today we were poor again, completely outplayed and we’ll take the next day or two to really recoup.”

Australia can wrap up a 3-0 series win on Wednesday, before its attention switches to three ODIs next month.

A clean-sweep of that series would put the side equal with the world record 21-game winning streak set by Ricky Ponting’s Australian outfit in 2003.

