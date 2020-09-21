DeChambeau wins first major at US Open

American Bryson DeChambeau has claimed his first major championship by winning the US Open at Winged Foot in New York.

DeChambeau, who began the day two shots back of overnight leader Matthew Wolff, was the only player to break par in the final round as he carded a three-under 67 to reach six under for the week for a six-shot victory.

US Open debutant Wolff closed with a 75 to finish alone in second place at even par.

The 21-year-old Wolff was trying to become the youngest US Open champion since Bobby Jones in 1923, and the youngest to win any major since Tiger Woods won his first Masters title at 21 in 1997.

But DeChambeau pulled away on the back nine after both eagled the ninth hole.

Wolff bogeyed No.10 and DeChambeau birdied the 11th to take a three-stroke lead and it was one-way traffic from then.

South African Louis Oosthuizen was third at two over following a final-round 73.

Lucah Herbert finished at the leading Australian in a tie for 31st at 12 over after closing with a 74.

-AAP