The NRL has finalised the venues for this year’s State of Origin series, with Adelaide Oval to host game one on Wednesday, November 4.

It will be the first time Adelaide will host a match in the rugby league state of series, which has been delayed from June to November because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city has, however, played host to numerous VFL/AFL State of Origin games.

The last one, between South Australia and Western Australia, was held at the now-decommissioned Football Park in 1998.

Game two of the NRL Origin series will be held at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, November 11.

Lang Park in Brisbane will be the venue for the final game in the series a week later.

Now in its third year, the Women’s State of Origin will be held on the Sunshine Coast on November 13, moving from North Sydney Oval for the first time.

The 2020 #Origin series will kick-off in Adelaide for the first time in history after the #NRL today finalised venues for the Men’s and Women’s series. Details – https://t.co/n6mQkCIs7q pic.twitter.com/UGB0KtC4LA — NRL (@NRL) September 15, 2020

Events South Australia executive director Hitaf Rasheed said she hoped Adelaide’s event would draw visitors from other states.