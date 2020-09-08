Sport Tour de France riders cleared of virus as organiser outlines contingency
Updated:

Tour de France riders cleared of virus as organiser outlines contingency

Follow
Us
Linkedin Instagram Flipboard Pinterest

All 22 teams started the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday after their riders tested negative for COVID-19.

Race organisers confirmed with Reuters on Tuesday none had tested positive for the virus, adding four members of staff had returned positive results.

French health authorities and organisers Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) had said should two members of a team, riders or staff, test positive for the coronavirus, the whole outfit would be excluded from the race.

But organisers told Reuters those testing positive were from different teams, meaning all could line up for the next stage.

The organisers also said race director Christian Prudhomme had tested positive.

All team members, riders and staff had until 1100 GMT on Monday, the Tour’s first rest day, to take a test in the mobile laboratory provided by organisers.

Four staff members of the Lotto Soudal team left the Tour two days before the start after two of them returned positive tests for COVID-19.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic is the overall leader of the race ahead of defending champion Egan Bernal of Colombia heading into the 10th stage, a pan-flat run from Ile d’Oleron Le Chateau-d’Oleron to Ile de Re Saint-Martin-de-Re.

Share This Story

Trending Now

kyle sandilands virgin mary
Kyle Sandilands ‘overstepped the mark’ with Virgin Mary rant
daniel andrews victoria criticism
Vic premier fires back at PM on ‘worst-case’ lockdown plan
ashleigh barty
Barty pulls out of French Open while the Demon blazes into US Open quarter final
‘A relief to be back’: Australian journalists flee China after midnight police visit
Man busted using fake grandpa to skip NSW quarantine
harry meghan frogmore
Prince Harry repays chunk of cash for British home reno
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video