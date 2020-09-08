Tour de France riders cleared of virus as organiser outlines contingency

All 22 teams started the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday after their riders tested negative for COVID-19.

Race organisers confirmed with Reuters on Tuesday none had tested positive for the virus, adding four members of staff had returned positive results.

French health authorities and organisers Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) had said should two members of a team, riders or staff, test positive for the coronavirus, the whole outfit would be excluded from the race.

But organisers told Reuters those testing positive were from different teams, meaning all could line up for the next stage.

The organisers also said race director Christian Prudhomme had tested positive.

All team members, riders and staff had until 1100 GMT on Monday, the Tour’s first rest day, to take a test in the mobile laboratory provided by organisers.

Four staff members of the Lotto Soudal team left the Tour two days before the start after two of them returned positive tests for COVID-19.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic is the overall leader of the race ahead of defending champion Egan Bernal of Colombia heading into the 10th stage, a pan-flat run from Ile d’Oleron Le Chateau-d’Oleron to Ile de Re Saint-Martin-de-Re.