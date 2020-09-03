Sport Premier League scraps Chinese broadcast deal over unpaid fee
Updated:

Premier League scraps Chinese broadcast deal over unpaid fee

The Premier League has cancelled its broadcast contract in China.

It has been reported that the television deal with Chinese broadcaster PPTV has been terminated due to an unpaid fee of £160 million ($290 million).

“The Premier League confirms that it has today terminated its agreements for Premier League coverage in China with its licensee in that territory,” a Premier League statement read.

“The Premier League will not be commenting further on the matter at this stage.”

The Premier League has been in dispute with Chinese TV rights holders Suning Holdings, who have refused to make the payment, which was due in March.

That was when the Premier League was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In November 2016, the Premier League signed its biggest TV deal outside the UK when Suning Holdings agreed a £564 million ($1.03 billion) deal to broadcast matches for three years, from 2019-2022, via its digital channel PPTV.

The Premier League responded to Suning’s failure to meet the March deadline by rejecting their offer for a three-year contract extension to cover the 2022 to 2025 seasons.

