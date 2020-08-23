Sport Two-time Belinda Clark Medal winner Lisa Sthalekar inducted into ICC Cricket Hall of Fame
Updated:

Two-time Belinda Clark Medal winner Lisa Sthalekar inducted into ICC Cricket Hall of Fame

Lisa Sthalekar is the latest Australian included in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. Photo: ABC News
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Lisa Sthalekar has become the 27th Australian to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

Sthalekar, a key member of four World Cup-winning squads, is the fifth Australian woman to achieve the honour.

The all-rounder scored 3913 runs and claimed 229 wickets across a decorated international career that featured eights Tests, 125 one-day internationals and 54 Twenty20 internationals for Australia.

She was awarded the Belinda Clark Medal – recognising Australia’s best women’s international cricketer – in 2007 and 2008.

Sthalekar was one of the world’s elite spin-bowling all-rounders.

Since retiring from her playing career, the 41-year-old has established herself as a leading broadcast commentator and she serves on the board of the Australian Cricketers’ Association.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I believe that I would ever get to join such an illustrious group of players,” Sthalekar said during an induction show broadcast around the world via the ICC digital channels.

“I was fortunate enough to learn from the best when I entered the Australia team – Belinda Clark, Karen Rolton and Cathryn Fitzpatrick, all of whom have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, and rightly so.

“The guidance from them and other teammates along the way kept me focused but also ensured that it was a fun environment.”

Sthalekar starred for Australia across the three formats at the international level. Photo: AAP

Cricket Australia (CA) congratulated Sthalekar after she became the ninth woman included in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

“Lisa is a legend of Australian and international cricket and this honour from the ICC recognises that,” CA chairman Earl Eddings said in a statement.

“On behalf of everyone in the Australian cricket family, we congratulate Lisa on a wonderful accolade.”

Brilliant South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis and stylish Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas were also named as inductees by the ICC.

Trending Now

Memory in ageing not ‘worse’ but ‘different’: New study
energy-bills-shock
Three ways to prepare for a larger energy bill as we work from home
Daniel Andrews wants you to ‘Click for Vic’ during lockdown. Here’s what that means
Josh Frydenberg talks up jobs market recovery but concedes more pain ahead
Superannuation returns grow in July as sharemarkets drive up values
Eight ways the coronavirus can affect your skin
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video