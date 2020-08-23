Lisa Sthalekar has become the 27th Australian to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

Sthalekar, a key member of four World Cup-winning squads, is the fifth Australian woman to achieve the honour.

The all-rounder scored 3913 runs and claimed 229 wickets across a decorated international career that featured eights Tests, 125 one-day internationals and 54 Twenty20 internationals for Australia.

She was awarded the Belinda Clark Medal – recognising Australia’s best women’s international cricketer – in 2007 and 2008.

Sthalekar was one of the world’s elite spin-bowling all-rounders.

Thank you to everyone for your messages. Completely blown away by the you are sending & this honour. To all my teammates, coaches & support staff thank you for making me the player I was. To my family, your love & support has always been cherished.

Since retiring from her playing career, the 41-year-old has established herself as a leading broadcast commentator and she serves on the board of the Australian Cricketers’ Association.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I believe that I would ever get to join such an illustrious group of players,” Sthalekar said during an induction show broadcast around the world via the ICC digital channels.

“I was fortunate enough to learn from the best when I entered the Australia team – Belinda Clark, Karen Rolton and Cathryn Fitzpatrick, all of whom have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, and rightly so.

“The guidance from them and other teammates along the way kept me focused but also ensured that it was a fun environment.”

Cricket Australia (CA) congratulated Sthalekar after she became the ninth woman included in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

“Lisa is a legend of Australian and international cricket and this honour from the ICC recognises that,” CA chairman Earl Eddings said in a statement.

“On behalf of everyone in the Australian cricket family, we congratulate Lisa on a wonderful accolade.”

Brilliant South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis and stylish Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas were also named as inductees by the ICC.