NBL confirms 12 Melbourne United players have coronavirus

Melbourne United’s Jo Lual Acuil, right, was one of the first two NBL players to test positive. Photo: AAP
Twelve NBL players from Melbourne United have now tested positive to COVID-19.

United and South East Melbourne Phoenix players and staff have been in isolation and will remain that way amid Victoria’s coronavirus lockdown.

Phoenix players also undergoing testing.

The news follows the league last week confirming United players Mitch McCarron and Jo Lual-Acui had tested positive to COVID-19.

“Our primary concern is the health and welfare of our players, staff and their families,” NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said in a statement.

“This is a challenging time for everyone concerned and we are working closely with the clubs and the Australian Basketball Players’ Association to provide support for all those affected.

“We are also working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services to manage the outbreak and limit any risk to the wider community.”

There will be no further group training sessions for United or Phoenix until further notice.

The 2020-21 NBL season is scheduled to tip off in December.

Premier Daniel Andrews declared a state of disaster in Victoria on Sunday afternoon, and announced Melbourne would move into stage four restrictions from this evening.

Mr Andrews said 671 new coronavirus cases had been detected since yesterday, with 6322 infections now active in the state.

