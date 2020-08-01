Sport Major League Baseball records 29 positive virus tests

Major League Baseball says 0.2 per cent of COVID-19 tests taken in its opening week have been positive, with fears the outbreak could endanger the season.

Of 11,895 samples collected through July 30, there were 29 positive tests, consisting of 20 players and nine staff, the governing body and MLB Players’ Association said in a joint statement on Friday.

Miami Marlins accounted for 21 of the positive results, including 18 from players.

Of the 29 remaining MLB clubs, eight had positive tests, which included two major league players, one alternate site player and five staff members.

The Marlins were the first team to suffer an outbreak and MLB has since shut down the club for a week, meaning they will need to make up seven games during an already-truncated 60-game season.

Unlike the NBA, which has assembled teams in a restricted campus at Disney World in Florida, most MLB teams are playing in their usual stadiums and following a schedule designed to limit travel.

