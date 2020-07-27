Endless drama and records marked the Premier League campaign, which eventually crossed its finish line on Sunday after an astonishing 11-month season.

Despite being disrupted by a coronavirus-enforced suspension for 100 days from March, Liverpool completed a record-breaking campaign that secured its first league title in 30 years.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds claimed the trophy with seven games to spare, the earliest in history.

Liverpool collected 79 points in 27 games, which is the best start in Europe’s top five leagues, before finishing with a club record 32 wins and 99 points for a campaign.

🔝 with 3️⃣2️⃣ 32 wins for the #PL champions, equalling the record for most victories in a single campaign! pic.twitter.com/dpNFmmR6rn — Premier League (@premierleague) July 27, 2020

The Reds wrapped up the season with a comeback 3-1 win over Newcastle United.

“A couple of years ago I said we wanted to write our own stories and create our own history,” said Klopp, who was appointed Liverpool boss in 2015.

“It is so special. The numbers are incredible.”

Manchester City passed 100 goals for the campaign with a 5-0 win over last-placed and already-demoted Norwich City.

The game marked the last in the Premier League for David Silva after 10 years with City, while Kevin De Bruyne provided a record-tying 20th assist of the season and also scored twice.

Deliveries of pure precision 🎯 Congratulations to @DeBruyneKev – winner of the @CadburyUK 2019/20 Playmaker award pic.twitter.com/Mz0XhAy9gj — Premier League (@premierleague) July 27, 2020

Manchester United successfully closed what seemed an unassailable gap when the season restarted by winning 2-0 at Leicester City to finish third and qualify for the Champions League – along with fourth-placed Chelsea.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were transformed after the arrival of January signing of Bruno Fernandes, who contributed nine goals and seven assists.

Leicester qualified for the Europa League in fifth, with striker Jamie Vardy being awarded the Golden Boot as the league’s top scorer with 23 goals.

Chelsea accounted for Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 with the defeat leaving the visitors agonisingly short of a Europa League place – although Wolves could still qualify if the Blues win the FA Cup next Saturday against Arsenal.

Jose Mourinho – one of seven managerial changes across five clubs when he replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November – guided Tottenham Hotspur from 14th to a Europa League qualification slot in sixth with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta was less successful in the league after he replaced Unai Emery.

The Gunners finished with their worst points total for 25 years despite condemning Watford to the second tier after a 3-2 home win.

The Hornets sacked Javi Gracia, Quique Sanchez Flores and Nigel Pearson during a season that culminated with relegation after a five-year top-flight stint.

There was heartbreak for Bournemouth as the Cherries’ five-season Premier League run ended despite a 3-1 win at Everton.

Aston Villa survived by one point after a 1-1 draw at West Ham United, which finished one spot above their opponents.

Socceroos Mat Ryan and Aaron Mooy enjoyed Brighton & Hove Albion’s 2-1 win at mid-table Burnley that left the Seagulls 15th.

Southampton finished 11th courtesy of its 3-1 win over ninth-placed Sheffield United.