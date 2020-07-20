The AFL community is mourning the death of former Richmond player Shane Tuck, aged 38.

Tuck played 173 games for the Tigers, kicking 74 goals, from 2004 before retiring in 2013 and was a life member of the club.

He died on Monday morning.

Richmond described Tuck as a courageous and brave player who was loved by his teammates, staff and fans off the field.

“We’re incredibly saddened by the news of Shane’s passing. He will be missed enormously by everyone,” Richmond CEO Brendon Gale said.

“We send our deepest condolences to Shane’s family and loved ones – his wife Kat, children Will and Ava, parents Michael and Fay, and the extended Tuck family.

“Shane was a warrior on the field, giving everything to the team each week, and a humble, fun-loving person off the field.”

An extremely brave and courageous warrior on-field. A big-hearted character off the field. You will be missed enormously by everyone, Tucky 💛 — Richmond FC 🐯🏆 (@Richmond_FC) July 20, 2020

Richmond will pay tribute to Tuck by wearing black armbands during Friday night’s match against Greater Western Sydney.

Shane Tuck and father Michael sit third on the list of most AFL/VFL games played by a father and son combination, with 599 between them.

Michael Tuck was the former individual games record holder with 426 appearances for Hawthorn.

The Hawks confirmed news of Shane’s death, on behalf of the Tuck family, in a statement on Monday afternoon.

“On behalf of the Tuck family, the Hawthorn Football Club is deeply saddened to inform the football community of the passing of Shane Tuck,” the statement said.

“Shane passed away this morning at the age of 38.

“Hawthorn Football Club and the entire football community extend their deepest condolences to the Tuck family and ask that their privacy is respected during this time.”

As tributes flowed in on Monday evening, Richmond spearhead and former teammate Jack Riewoldt described Tuck as an inspiring character.

“You always walked taller when you had Shane Tuck playing next to you,” Riewoldt said on SEN radio.

“There are plenty of stories about Tucky and a lot of funny ones.

“He was one of those players that you loved to spend time with because there would always be a story come out of that.”

Former Richmond coach Terry Wallace was at the helm of the Tigers for 99 matches from 2005 to 2009, and midfielder Tuck was the only player to feature in all of them.

“He was just a very loveable person and one of the great characters around that football club at the time,” Wallace told SEN.

“He was not the best player you’ve ever seen, but he was the epitome of honesty and the epitome of what people should love about their footy clubs.”

Tuck was on Hawthorn’s list for three years before earning a spot at Richmond via the SANFL, and later turned his hand to boxing.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

-AAP