‘Natural transition’: FIFA wants uniform global use of VAR

FIFA wants VAR video reviews to be applied in the same way across all competitions, as it takes over direct responsibility for the system.

Issues concerning VAR have been handled primarily by IFAB, the game’s law-making body, during the system’s two-year experimental phase and its introduction as part of the laws of the game.

Soccer’s global governing body FIFA, however, took over the role of supporting competition organisers with the implementation of VAR from July 1.

Pierluigi Collina, the Italian former World Cup referee and chairman of FIFA’s Referees’ Committee, told Reuters the move was a “natural transition”.

“IFAB as an organisation has the duty to govern the laws of football, including VAR and the protocol and regulations. Once the laws of the game are set, IFAB’s job is over,” he said.

“It is then FIFA that deals with referees’ education around the world supporting all the member associations.”

There have been some variations in the use of VAR in different competitions and national leagues, but Collina said there should be a uniform approach.

“Another responsibility of FIFA’s is to have the laws of the game implemented all over the world in the same way,” Collina said.

“There cannot be different implementation of the laws of the game in different continents or different countries.

“Can you imagine in international competition played by teams who are used to having different interpretations of the laws of the game in their domestic competition?”

The English Premier League has not used VAR to check for encroachment off the line by goalkeepers during penalty kicks despite that element being part of the protocol.

Collina said FIFA wanted to avoid situations where players in an international tournament faced surprise decisions.

“If something is written in the laws of the game, it has to be implemented everywhere, otherwise can you imagine the surprise of someone who is penalised for something in an international game that he is not penalised for at home?”