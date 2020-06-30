‘Let’s aim big’: Australia bids for 2027 Netball World Cup

Netball Australia has submitted what it describes as a “compelling” bid to host the 2027 World Cup in NSW, as it seeks to showcase the sport’s premier tournament for a fourth time.

Australia, which held the competition in Perth (1967) plus Sydney (1991 and 2015), expects a decision to be made by the International Netball Federation before the end of the year.

Australia staged the women’s T20 cricket World Cup earlier this year and has already secured world championships in basketball ( 2022) and football (2023), the latter a joint effort with New Zealand.

Netball Australia CEO Marne Fechner now hoped netball would enhance that impressive program.

“I think the fact that we are able to attract and deliver amazing World Cup events for multiple sports for the women’s game can only help grow the amount of female participation in sport,” she said.

“What we have seen, even from back in 2015, is the impact that hosting a World Cup has providing a platform for these women to shine.”

Ms Fechner expects at least one other bidder for the event, with Scotland having also expressed interest.

“Our aspiration is to deliver the most successful World Cup in the modern era,” said Ms Fechner, whose organisation celebrates its centenary in 2027.

“Let’s aim big, but also let’s have an event that leaves a significant legacy for the game.”

She said Australia is looking to deliver innovations, including moving away from the traditional World Cup concept of one city hosting the entire tournament.

“This is a New South Wales bid and we are looking at expanding a number of competition venues across the state, so that will be something different,” Ms Fechner said.

Meanwhile, Netball Australia did not rule out collaborating with New Zealand to launch a joint bid to host the World Cup in the future.

“In terms of where the event needs to head in future years, I think there is an option for us to look at multiple city locations, even multiple countries,” she said.

“We work in partnership with New Zealand on a number of different things and in time as we grow the game there will definitely be opportunities for us to do that.”

-AAP