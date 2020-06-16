Cricket Australia has named Twenty20 World Cup boss Nick Hockley as its interim chief executive after dumping Kevin Roberts.

Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings announced Roberts’ departure – in a much-talked-about move – about lunchtime on Tuesday (AEST).

Eddings said Roberts had resigned, despite having 18 months to run on his contract.

“Kevin has led this organisation through some very difficult times; he remains a person of principle and integrity,” Eddings said.

“Kevin feels and the board agrees that it is time for new leadership.”

Hockley is a Briton who leads the T20 World Cup organising committee. He said he would relish the opportunity to help CA in the immediate future.

“It’s an absolute privilege to be asked to take on this role, even on a temporary basis,” he said.

CA’s move makes Roberts the third chief executive of a major sporting code to exit during the coronavirus crisis. He joins former NRL boss Todd Greenberg and Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle in heading for the doors of one of the country’s major sporting organisations in recent weeks.

It comes after the CA board grew increasingly frustrated by Roberts’ handling of the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roberts was given Australian cricket’s top job in October 2018, following James Sutherland’s 17-year tenure. He beat a field that featured former Cricket NSW chairman John Warn, current CA director John Harnden and WACA chief executive Christina Matthews.

Warn, Harnden and Matthews would all be highly-rated candidates should they wish to apply again.

Former Hyundai executive Scott Grant, who was appointed CA’s chief operating officer in January 2019, has been serving as Roberts’ deputy.

Grant and CA chairman Earl Eddings have shouldered big workloads in recent months, featuring prominently in CA’s talks with the players’ association and state associations.

The governing body wants to slash costs by 25 per cent across the board, including states’ funding. But NSW and Queensland have refused to accept the cuts.

CA staff, 200 of whom have been stood down for the rest of the financial year, are desperate for clarity and certainty about their uncertain future.

The Australian Cricketers’ Association has already lodged a formal dispute about CA’s revenue forecasts, while TV broadcasters are expected to try to renegotiate the $1.2 billion deal that will soon enter its third year.

-with AAP