Former North Melbourne coach Dean Laidley charged with stalking

Former North Melbourne coach Dean Laidley has been remanded in custody on stalking and other charges.

Police said the 1996 AFL Premiership winner with the Kangaroos faced Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Sunday and will remain in custody until May 11.

He did not apply for bail.

The 53-year-old father of three was arrested on Saturday night after an incident outside a home in St Kilda about 9pm, police said in a statement.

The Moonee Ponds man was charged with one count of stalking and other matters.

“As the matter is before the court it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time,” a Victoria Police spokeswoman said in a statement.

Laidley played 151 games for West Coast and North Melbourne, then coaching the Kangaroos for six-and-a-half seasons before leaving in 2009.

He is the head coach of Maribyrnong Park in the Essendon District Football League.