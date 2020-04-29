Sport Ryder Cup might go ahead in US in September without fans

Ryder Cup might go ahead in US in September without fans

Crowds, such as those at the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris, may have to take a back seat in September. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Staging this year’s Ryder Cup without fans is not in the event’s best interests but it might have to proceed that way due to the COVID-19 crisis, according to Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington.

The golf calendar has been severely affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 3.11 million people globally, causing over 216,000 deaths.

Three of the year’s four majors have been rescheduled and the British Open has been cancelled, but the Ryder Cup is scheduled in Whistling Straits, Wisconsin during September 25-27 with PGA of America chief Seth Waugh saying it may be held without fans.

Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington. Photo: AAP

“Everyone wants fans to be there, but the question is does sport need the Ryder Cup and should the Ryder Cup take one for the team?” Irishman Harrington told the Times newspaper.

“Would it be for the greater good of sport?

“It wouldn’t be in the Ryder Cup’s best interests, but it could be in the best interests of enough people who want to see a big sporting occasion on TV.”

The PGA Tour plans to restart its season in June with the first four competitions closed to the public.

Harrington said the PGA of America and European Tour would make a decision on the Ryder Cup after studying those events.

“If those PGA Tour events go well, behind closed doors, then we’re far more likely to see a Ryder Cup as normal,” three-time major winner Harrington added.

“It massively increases the odds of being with fans because by September we may have moved on.

“I assume there’s no chance of a vaccine (by September), so we’re looking at how well contained it is by then and how treatable it is.”

-AAP

Trending Now

coles panic buying profits
Coles reveals panic-buying’s massive boost to sales
Season of disasters drives inflation to highest level since 2014
RAF fly-past for Captain Tom’s 100th birthday
australia china coronavirus
Chinese editor lashes Australia as ‘gum on the bottom of our shoe’
Mike Pence ignores medical centre rules on wearing masks during visit
coronavirus restrictions update morrison
PM flags easing of coronavirus restrictions – and which will last longest