British motor racing great Sir Stirling Moss has died at the age of 90.

Moss died peacefully at his London home following a long illness.

“It was one lap too many,” his wife Lady Moss said.

“He just closed his eyes.”

Acclaimed as the “greatest driver never to win the world championship”, Moss took the chequered flag at 212 of the 529 races he took part in during his 14-year career, which began in 1948.

He was runner-up in Formula One’s drivers’ championship on four occasions and came third three times in a career during which he won 16 grands prix.

Sir Stirling Moss has died at the age of 90#F1 https://t.co/6pFBdXoEZm — Formula 1 (@F1) April 12, 2020

Moss retired in 1962 after a heavy crash at Goodwood that left him in a coma for a month.

FormulaOne.com reports that Moss won 16 times in a 10-year career, with some ranking among the sport’s iconic drives in the sport’s history – most notably his 1961 victories in Monaco and Germany.

Moss was also highly regarded as a sports car driver, winning the 1955 Mille Miglia on public roads for Mercedes at an average speed of close to 100 miles per hour (160.9kmh).

He also competed in rallies and land-speed attempts.

Following an enforced retirement from racing (bar a brief comeback in saloon cars in the 1980s), Moss maintained a presence in Formula 1 as a sports correspondent and an interested observer, before retiring from public life in January 2018.

He was knighted in the New Year Honours list in 2000 for services to motor racing.

-AAP