Coronavirus: Matildas’ USA, Canada matches called off

The Matildas have been dealt a blow as they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, with friendlies against USA and Canada cancelled due to coronavirus.

Football Federation Australia (FFA) today confirmed that the warm-up between the Matildas and world No.8 Canada, scheduled for April 14 in Vancouver, has been cancelled.

FFA and Canada Soccer have been in regular discussions regarding the fixture, and in light of developments in both Australia and Canada over the past days, the decision has been made to cancel the game.

It’s another setback for coach Ante Milicic’s Olympics preparations after the match against world champion USA on April 10 in Utah was scrapped earlier this week.

The news follows a spate of cancellations, as sporting events around the world are either scrapped or postponed, as authorities attempt to stem the outbreak of the COVID-19.

The Australian Formula One Grand Prix was called off on Friday, while the AFL, NRL and Cricket Australia are looking at holding sporting events behind closed doors.

The federal government yesterday advised all public gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled.

Australia defeated New Zealand yesterday in a one-day cricket international at the SCG with no spectators present.

Despite this, A-League and W-League soccer games are set to go ahead with crowds this weekend.