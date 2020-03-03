Australia will play South Africa in the women’s Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals on Thursday after the Proteas’ last group game against the West Indies was washed out.

Rain fell throughout the night in Sydney on Tuesday night, preventing players from taking to the ground and ensuring South Africa would top Group B.

It also means England will face India in the other semi-final, with both matches to be played at the SCG on Thursday.

Match abandoned ☔ South Africa top Group B and go into the #T20WorldCup semi-finals undefeated!

Albeit without the injured Ellyse Perry, Australia should take some psychological advantage into the match.

It has not lost to South Africa in 19 meetings across all formats, with the closest result being a tie in a one-day match in 2016.

Beth Mooney also scored a half-century in their most recent meeting at the 2017 one-day World Cup, while Jess Jonassen had a good day with the ball.

However, South Africa has shown it self to be a different force in this year’s T20 tournament.

The Proteas have gone undefeated through the group stage, and beat the higher-ranked England in their first game in Perth.

Quick Shabnim Ismail is the fastest bowler in the world, while Lizelle Lee and Dane van Kiekerk form a dangerous opening partnership with the bat.

Tournament organisers are also hopeful for another big crowd, after more than 13,000 attended Australia’s tournament opener in Sydney last month.

“It’s their home ground. We know there are going to be a lot of people around,” South Africa all-rounder Chloe Tryon said.

“We’ve just got to make sure we stay in our own space and are switched on from the first ball.

“We are playing the No.1 team in the world, so we have to be well prepared for that.”

Get your tickets now for the historic #T20WorldCup final! Pop superstar Katy Perry will perform live before and after the match on Sunday 8 March, International Women's Day.

If the rain continues in Sydney, South Africa would advance based on its higher group position.

“We did speak about that,” Tryon said.

“Hopefully we get a game on on Thursday, but we just have to make sure we are well prepared for Thursday.”

Meanwhile Tuesday’s washout ended a miserable tournament for the West Indies, who recorded just one win against the lowly-ranked Thailand.

TWENTY20 WORLD CUP SEMI-FINALS

India v England, 3pm, Thursday, SCG

South Africa v Australia, 7pm Thursday, SCG